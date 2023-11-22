Coroner investigating fatal crash on Main Street in Greenwood

A badge for the Greenwood Police Department. (WISH Photo from Video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Johnson County Coroner’s Office is assisting police at the scene of a fatal crash in Greenwood.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Greenwood Police Department officers were dispatched to an accident with injury at the intersection of Main Street and Commerce Parkway West Drive.

About two hours later, the coroner’s office confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, that it was aiding police with the investigation.

At least one person was killed in the crash, according to the Greenwood Fire Department.

Main Street is blocked from I-65 to Graham Road. The closure is expected to last until at least noon.

The ramp from northbound I-65 to Main Street is also closed. Northbound traffic trying to exit at Main Street will be redirected back onto the interstate. Drivers can exit at County Line Road.

Detour information

Drivers headed north on I-65 should consider exiting at Worthsville Road or County Line Road.

Drivers coming from downtown Greenwood should use Emerson Avenue and U.S. 31 to get to either County Line Road or Worthsville Road.

Drivers from the east should use Graham Road.