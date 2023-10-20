Search
Coroner: Person dies in crash on rural road in Morgan County

by: Gregg Montgomery
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A person died Thursday afternoon in a crash on a rural Morgan County road, the county coroner says.

Coroner Michael Ellis said in a news release issued Thursday night that the person who died in the crash will be identified once relatives are notified.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Egbert Road. That road is about 4 miles long and extends east from the unincorporated community of Adams, which is south of the I-69 exit for Henderson Ford Road. It’s about a 35-minute drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the Morgan County EMS, and the Washington Township Fire Department responded to the crash, the coroner says.

No additional information about the crash was provided in the news release.

