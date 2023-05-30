Search
Coroner: Whiteland student drowned after suffering a seizure

by: Daja Stowe
WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — The Johnson County coroner released the cause of death Tuesday of the 15-year-old student who died at the Whiteland Community High School pool in May.

On May 16, Alaina Dildine suffered a seizure while in the high school’s pool, which resulted in her drowning. The coroner ruled her death as accidental.

Alaina was described by her loved ones as “sweet with a heart of gold who would help anyone.” The community has created a GoFundMe that has already raised over $26,000 to help her family during this difficult time.

This story was updated to correct the headline and story in reference to how Dildine died.

