Coroner: Whiteland student suffers seizure after drowning

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — The Johnson County coroner released the cause of death Tuesday of the 15-year-old student who died at the Whiteland Community High School pool in May.

On May 16, Alaina Dildine drowned, which resulted in a seizure after being pulled from the school swimming pool. The coroner ruled her death as accidental.

Alaina was described by her loved ones as “sweet with a heart of gold who would help anyone.” The community has created a GoFundMe that has already raised over $26,000 to help her family during this difficult time.

Previous Coverage