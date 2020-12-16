Coroner: Woman found dead near Morgan County boat ramp not a homicide case

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators say a woman found dead near a boat ramp in Morgan County was not a homicide victim.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the death of 28-year-old Meredith Miller of Morgantown since Dec. 11.

Her body was found near the Henderson Ford Boat Ramp around 1:30 a.m. by a deputy who was checking the area.

Investigators initially could not identify her and released photos of her tattoo to help learn her name.

On Wednesday morning, investigators announced that an autopsy conducted by the Morgan County Coroner’s Office found that Miller was not murdered. Her toxicology results are pending.

Anyone with information regarding Miller’s death is asked to call 317-262-TIPS (8477)