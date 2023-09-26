Costco, Whole Foods recall broth products

Costco and Whole Foods are voluntarily recalling organic chicken and beef broth products made by TreeHouse Foods due to possible microbial contamination. (Provided Photo/Costco)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Costco and Whole Foods are voluntarily recalling organic chicken and beef broth products due to possible microbial contamination.

The stores say there have not been any illnesses, but it’s possible the products could spoil before their stamped expiration date.

Both recalls cover products made by Illinois-based TreeHouse Foods.

Costco broth recall

TreeHouse Foods sent a letter to Costco members dated Sept. 22 that said it was recalling Culinary Treasures 32 oz. Organic Chicken Bone Broth:

“The product may have the potential for non-pathogenic microbial contamination, which may result in product bloating, shortened shelf-life, and potential for early spoilage. No illnesses have been reported to date.”

The broth was sold between Sept. 8, 2022, and Sept. 22, 2023, TreeHouse Foods says.

The lot code on the recalled broth is 98E08242 with a ‘Best By‘ date of 2/23/2024.

TreeHouse Foods says anyone who has some of this product should discontinue use, discard it, or return it to your local Costco for a full refund.

Costco Culinary Treasures 32 oz Organic Chicken Bone Broth

Costco Item No.: #1095592

Product UPC Code: #67200055858 (Xarton), #67200055865 (Club Pack)

Lot code: 98E08242

Best Before Date: 2/23/2024

TreeHouse Foods says people should not use products affected by the recall and either throw the item away or return the broth to Costco for a full refund. The company encourages anyone with questions to call 800-236-1119, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CDT or email at THSConsumerAffairs@treehousefoods.com.

Whole Foods broth recall

As far as Whole Foods, Health News reports the recall includes three varieties of 365 by Whole Foods Market organic chicken and beef broth products.

365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Chicken Broth 32 oz.

Product UPC Code: 9948246025

Lot codes: 98D08012, 98D03173

Best Before Dates: 1/31/2024 and 9/15/2024

365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Chicken Broth 32 oz. (Club Pack)

Product UPC Code: 9948247377

Lot codes: 98D08012, 98D03173

Best Before Dates: 1/31/2024 and 9/15/2024

365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Beef Broth 32 oz.

Product UPC Code: 9948246010

Lot codes: 98C07242, 98D12062

Best Before Dates: 1/23/2024 and 6/6/2024

Whole Foods says the broths were sold from July 24, 2022, to Sept. 21, 2023. The grocer has removed all of the recalled products from shelves.

Like Costco, Whole Foods says customers can bring a receipt to any store and receive a full refund.

Food Club and Full Circle broth recalls

Topco Associates also issued a similar recall for Food Club Beef Broth and Full Circle Organic Beef Broth. Topco says anyone who purchased the products can return them to Big Y stores for a full refund.

Food Club Beef Broth 32 oz.

Product UPC Code: 36800-31865

Lot codes 98C06013 with a Best By Date of 1/15/2025 98C06013 with a Best By Date of 11/30/2024



Full Circle Organic Beef Broth

Product UPC Code: 36800-48943

Lot code: 98D12032 with a Best By Date of 6/3/2024

According to The National Library of Medicine, microbial agents can contaminate food during production at any point from farm to fork. NLM emphasizes the importance of good hygienic and manufacturing processes to prevent contamination.

NLM says microbial foodborne disease is a major public health concern that can cause personal distress, preventable deaths, and avoidable economic burden.

Common foodborne illnesses in the U.S. include E. coli, Listeria, Norovirus, and Salmonella.

“Every year, at least 2 billion people worldwide are affected by FBD; for this reason, these diseases are recognized among the greatest public health problems in the contemporary world,” the National Library of Medicine said.