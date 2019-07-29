Counselor files suit after losing job due to same-sex marriage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A guidance counselor is filing suit after her contract wasn’t renewed due to her same-sex marriage.

Lynn Starkey, former co-director of guidance at Roncalli High School, has filed a lawsuit against the school and the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

On May 1, Starkey learned her contract wasn’t being renewed after working at the school for 39 years.

The school says Starkey’s same-sex marriage violates her written employment agreement.

She has also filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Shelly Fitzgerald, Roncalli’s other co-director of guidance, was also let go from the school over her same-sex marriage. Fitzgerald has said she intends to sue the Archdiocese.

Joshua Payne-Elliott, a former teacher at Cathedral High School, has also filed a lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.