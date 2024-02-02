Country music star Luke Bryan is coming to Ruoff Music Center

FILE - Luke Bryan arrives at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 14, 2018. Bryan will host the 55th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 10. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Five-time Entertainer of the Year and American Idol celebrity judge Luke Bryan will kick off his 2024 “Mind Of A Country Boy Tour” in April and will include a stop in Noblesville.

The country star will perform at the Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, Sept. 7, featuring special guests George Birge, Larry Fleet and Ella Langley.

Ticket presale for Luke’s fan club members begins Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 8 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Feb. 9 at LiveNation.com.

“Luke has amassed a total of 21.2 Billion global streams, 11.5 Million global album sales, and 55.3M track sales worldwide. He is the most digital single RIAA-certified country artist of all time with 84M digital single units and 15.5M album-certified units for a total of 99.5M. He has placed 30 singles at #1 and has accumulated 56 total weeks spent at #1 in his career. He was recently presented with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his standing as one of the most streamed artists in SoundExchange’s 20-year history,” LiveNation said in a statement.

During his career, Luke has performed for more than 14 million fans, inclusive of his numerous headline tours, “Crash My Playa,” “Luke Bryan: VEGAS” and “Farm Tour.” The “Mind Of A Country Boy Tour” will launch during the American Idol season on ABC, where Luke serves as a celebrity judge alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Idol premieres on Feb. 18.

Citi is the official card of Luke Bryan’s “Mind of a Country Boy Tour.” Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, click here.