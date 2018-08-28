Couple arrested in connection to abuse of 4-month-old

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rochelle Withers and Mark Crudup (Boone County Sheriff's Office Photo).

BOONE COUNTY, Ind, (WISH) -- The parents of a 4-month-old child have been arrested on child abuse charges.

An investigation into 23-year-old Mark Crudup and 20-year-old Rochelle Withers began when the Indiana Department of Child Services contacted officials that a 4-month-old had been admitted to the hospital with suspicious injuries.

It was found that the child had multiple fractures throughout his body, with some appearing to be fresh while other fractures appeared to be healing. The fractures were found to be on various locations of the child's body.

After reviewing evidence and interviewing family members, both Crudup and Withers were arrested.

Both suspects face a felony charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.