Couple gets married at Eiffel Tower replica in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kelli and Chris Duke “Eiffel” in love and decided to tie the knot in Indianapolis-turned-Paris last week.

In May, then Kelli Baumgarn, now Kelli Duke, was perusing Facebook and saw a post from Indiana Sports Corp.

The post called for anyone interested in getting married underneath the Eiffel Tower replica on Georgia Street, just north of Lucas Oil Stadium, to send them an email. The tower is up for the duration of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.

“It was asking about if anybody is looking for a unique venue for their wedding,” Kelli told News 8. “‘Why don’t you send an email to Indiana Sports Corp. and potentially be chosen to get married under the Indy Eiffel Tower?’”

On May 16, she sent a message to Indiana Sports Corp. and waited for a response.

Not too long after, on June 5, the couple got their answer.

“On June 5, we found out we were chosen,” Kelli said. “So, in 13 days, we completely planned an engagement, a wedding, everything from start to finish.”

The couple has been together for four years and Chris said he planned on popping the question, but this news upped their timeline.

Kelli and Chris Duke. (Provided Photo, Kelli Duke)

After they received the message from Indiana Sports Corp., the two got to work.

The first order of business: Buy an engagement ring. They took a Saturday and went to a few stores before they landed on Kelli’s dream ring.

Next, they worked on gathering all supplies needed for the wedding.

“I think everything we had from head to toe was a delivery from Amazon,” Kelli said. “I don’t know what we would have done if not for Amazon. All of our clothes came from Amazon. His ring came from Amazon.”

Their next task was to get everyone they loved there for the big day.

A week before the wedding, Kelli posted the news on Facebook, inviting anyone able to make it.

She said she understood it was late notice and that many may not be able to attend.

The attendance baffled her, though.

“I was absolutely amazed at the number of people that were there on a Tuesday at 11 o’clock to share this with us,” Kelli said.

Kelli walked down the aisle on Tuesday.

Kelli and Chris Duke get married under the Indianapolis Eiffel Tower replica. (Provided Photo/Kelli Duke) Kelli and Chris Duke get married under the Indianapolis Eiffel Tower replica. (Provided Photo/Kelli Duke) Kelli and Chris Duke get married under the Indianapolis Eiffel Tower replica. (Provided Photo/Kelli Duke)

“What a beautiful piece of structure to be looking at as you are walking towards the love of your life,” Kelli said. “It was very special, my two sons, who are 16 and 19, walked me down the aisle. What an unbelievable backdrop for all of your wedding photos.”

Kelli Duke walked down the aisle with her two sons. (Provided Photo/Kelli Duke)

Kelli and Chris said they plan to host a reception for anyone that was not able to be at the wedding.

The Eiffel Tower is set to be taken down from Georgia Street on Monday.