Couple racing in ‘Monumental Marathon’ hopes to raise awareness for wife’s disability

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thousands will participate in the 15th Monumental Marathon on Saturday.

The goal of many is to qualify for the Boston Marathon, while others have other goals.

Jamie and Amy Shinneman want to raise awareness for muscular dystrophy.

Amy was diagnosed with it at the age of 44.

“My husband (and) my two sons are all runners. I wanted a way to kind of join in with them,” she explained.

Her husband Jamie has competed in four Monumental Marathons and has found a way to get Amy involved.

“It’s really amazing to involve her in a sport that we thought she’d never be able to do. This Monumental Marathon is when I first saw somebody use a duo bike like this back in 2015,” he said. “I thought, ‘Wow! This would be neat if I could get Amy to do this with me someday.’”

The couple have raced in two marathons together in a duo bike, both Chicago and New York City marathons.

“Our finish goal is 3 hours and 15 minutes,” Jamie said.

They’re team name is Humbly Courageous. They’re goal is to raise $10,000 for muscular dystrophy awareness.