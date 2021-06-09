Local

Couple uses Buffalo Wild Wings points to feed homeless

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Laura and Bob Dugan has donated thousands of rewards points from Buffalo Wild Wings to the Wheeler Mission.

Laura Dugan is a doctor with Northwest Radiology and said it helped coordinate the food delivery to both men and women’s shelters on June 2.

The Dugans said they frequently dine at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Castleton, enough to donate all of their 268,000 rewards points.

The manager there said Bob often sits at the bar and watches the Colts, Reds and Pacers games.

Pounds of fried chicken wings were delivered for lunch. The meal included mac ‘n cheese and green beans that were prepared by the director of foodservice at Wheeler Mission Chef Sam Brown.

The homeless shelter mentioned more than 200 men and 75 women and children were able to eat.

“We would encourage anybody else, big or small, whether it’s a gift card, whatever you can do. It feels good. Be kind to your fellow man,” said Laura. “Thanks to everybody that’s helped us. We really appreciate everybody,” added Bob.

“The population that we serve here at Wheeler can’t afford to go to restaurants. They just don’t have the means to be able to do that financially right now. To have a restaurant to actually come to them is very generous, it’s very kind,” Brown said.

Brown added that the Buffalo Wild Wings delivery was a surprise. The men, women and children had no idea what was for lunch until they walked in the cafeteria.