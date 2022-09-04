Local

Couple victimized by catalytic converter thieves again

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On May 25th, catalytic converter thieves nearly ripped off the converter on Nick Vogel’s girlfriend’s 2005 Hyundai Sante Fe.

“My maintenance man stopped that one. Unfortunately he wasn’t here on a Saturday, so there is nobody walking around the building. Nobody was really here, except for us,” Vogel said.

Though it’s not clear if they were the same thieves who struck in May, they were successful at plundering Vogel’s 2018 Hyundai Sante Fe on August 27th.

“I came out to the car to go to an event on Sunday, I started my car and it was loud,” Vogel said.

Video of the incident was captured on Vogel’s Ring camera. Catalytic converters can cost hundreds of dollars to fix. Vogel said he had a pipe put in place to fill the gap where the converter used to be.

Putting in an insurance claim would have caused his rates to go up. Thieves often target the converters for their precious metals which can be sold for cash.

“I want the lawmakers to do something about it. I know they recently passed a law for it, but it’s obviously not doing any good yet,” Vogel said.

Vogel believes his neighborhood along Prospect Street is a prime target for catalytic converter thieves because it dead ends into I-70, and there aren’t that many people around watching out for their neighbors.

“I am getting ready to move based on the possibility of crime happening in this area. I’m ready to get out of here. I am moving farther north,” he said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it is still investigating the incident. Vogel said he may file a civil suit against the suspect or suspects if an arrest is made.