Couples marry, renew vows at Paws and Promises marriage event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many newlyweds and long-married couples had a dog-gone good time at the Lugar Plaza Tuesday morning as the Marion County Clerk’s Office held its first Paws and Promises event.

Paws and Promises allowed people getting married or couples renewing their vows to bring along their pets to enjoy the special occasion, as well.

One woman attended the event with her husband and dog, Sam, and says she’d recommend this type of ceremony to anyone considering it.

“It was a great experience, everybody treated us so well. They took pictures, they took care of Sam for us during the ceremony. It was just great. I would recommend anybody who is wanting to do something like this to come down here and do that if they’re thinking about it because it was great,” she said.

The event also raised money for the Friends of Indy Animals Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the city’s most vulnerable animals.

In total, the clerk’s office married 22 couples at the event, and raised $1,000 for the foundation.