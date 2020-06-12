‘COVID-19 can’t stop our love’: 67-year couple reunited after she recovers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An emotional reunion for a couple in Indianapolis was caught on camera Thursday.

An emotional video of Joyce and Don Hoffman from Hooverwood Living, a nursing home on the city’s north side, shows the pair reuniting Thursday.

The Hoffmans have been married for 67 years but had to spend the last month apart because Mrs. Hoffman contracted COVID-19.

“Everybody wanted to see you. Everybody wanted to… Oh, honey,” Don Hoffman can be heard saying in the video. “It is oh so great. So beautiful. Oh my. How can you be so cute?”

Employees at Hooverwood took pictures of the couple holding a sign that read “COVID-19 can’t stop our love.”

Hooverwood also posted a video of the reunion on their Facebook page.

After a month spent apart due to COVID-19, our sweet couple, Joyce & Don had an emotional reunion as Joyce “graduated” from our COVID unit today. We love their love! 💕 Posted by Hooverwood Living on Thursday, June 11, 2020

