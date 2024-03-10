COWABUNGA! Band of crime-fighting reptiles return to Children’s Museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — COWABUNGA, dude! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

After traveling the country since 2015, the “TMNT: Secrets of the Sewer” exhibit returned to the museum on Saturday. It originally debuted in Indianapolis.

Activities feature lots of pizza and arcade themes — the turtles’ favorites. Kids and parents can tackle an obstacle course through the streets of New York, use the pizza launcher to fight the Foot Clan, or take quizzes to find out which of the four turtles they are themselves.

Sarah Myers, the museum’s director of traveling exhibits, says the interactive elements are meant to hone visitors’ ninja skills.

“As Master Splinter says, ‘Together, you guys can do anything,’” Myers said. “We’re working on our teamwork and communication skills, but also our balance skills.”

It’s returning just in time for the iconic characters’ 40th anniversary.

When museum officials created the exhibit it was the first of its kind, partnering with Nickelodeon to include their newest take on classic series.

Throughout the exhibit, dioramas show the evolution of the characters from the comics to where they are now.

“There’s some nice nostalgia to this exhibit as well,” Myers said. “Families can look at [the dioramas], they can talk around. (For) a lot of parents like these are the toys they had. So it’s a great conversation starter.”

The fan favorite will be retired after its second run in Indianapolis ends on September 2.