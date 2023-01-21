Local

CPR classes in high demand follow Damar Hamlin collapsing on field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent staff teamed up with the American Heart Association to fill the demand for CPR classes.

The sparked interest comes after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the gridiron during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

CPR instructor, Jayne Stone, has taught the life saving skill for over 20 years. She said it’s designed for new parents, grandparents, babysitters, and anyone that wants to learn the life saving tool.

“We are aiming for 100 to 120 beats per minute. And there are some several songs out there. ‘Staying Alive’ is the most popular and encouraging song for us to use during CPR,” she said.

The classes are 2.5 hours long that will show Hoosiers the skills of hands only CPR versus CPR with breaths.

“We encourage anything ages 12 and older to sign up,” Stone said.

Ascension St. Vincent, also, offers CPR training in Spanish.