Crash between two semi-trucks on I-69 leaves 1 dead, another injured

GASTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Troopers are investigating a crash between two semi-trucks on Interstate 69 Saturday evening that killed 65-year-old Darrell Kositzke, of Michigan.

Police say that around 5:16 p.m. Saturday, state troopers were asked to assist with a crash near the 250-mile marker on I-69 near a rest stop near Gaston, Indiana.

Gaston is a town 20 minutes northwest of Muncie.

When officers arrived, they found a heavily damaged red Freightliner semi-truck that had rear-ended another Freightliner stopped in traffic.

The driver of the red Freightliner was identified as Kositzke. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other semi-truck, 58-year-old Clyde Jackson, of Michigan, was taken to IU Ball Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Investigators say that Jackson’s trailer had slowed down and stopped due to a backup caused by construction and was rear-ended by Kositzke.

Officers also say they believe Kositzke was distracted when the crash occurred.

Traffic on I-69 northbound was closed for several hours and was re-routed through the parking lot of a rest area while the wreck was cleared.