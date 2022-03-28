Local

Crash closed I-70 in eastern Hancock County

A crash closed I-70 between Mount Comfort Road and Hancock County Road 400 West on the afternoon of March 28, 2022. (Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Transportation)

MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. (WISH) — I-70 was closed Monday afternoon in eastern Hancock County after a crash that pinned a passenger vehicle underneath a semitractor, News 8 newspartner WIBC reports.

Initially, Indiana Department of Transportation tweeted about 2:15 p.m. Monday that I-70 was closed in both directions between Mount Comfort Road and County Road 400 West. The westbound lanes reopened about an hour later. Video from an INDOT traffic camera showed one of the two lanes of I-70 eastbound had reopened by 3:20 p.m.

WIBC reports a medical helicopter was called to the crash scene.

The Hancock County 911 Center said on Facebook shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday, “There is a serious car crash on on I-70 near the Eastbound 97 mile marker. This is about one mile East of Mt Comfort exit. 70 will be shut down temporarily. Please use alternate routes for this evenings commute.”

Greg Duda, public information officer for the 911 center, told News 8 by email, “I have been told that State Police is handling the investigation and most of our units are in service … and will be ensuring traffic keeps flowing on all alternate routes.”

News 8 has reached out to Indiana State Police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department for information on the crash and any injuries that may have happened.