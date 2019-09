INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Several lanes of I-65 SB are closed following a crash Thursday morning, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The crash happened on I-65 at 30th Street just before 11:30 a.m.

INDOT said three lanes in the area are expected to be closed for three hours as crews work to clean up the scene.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there were any injuries.