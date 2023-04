Crash closes all lanes of EB I-70 near Mt. Comfort

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A stretch of eastbound I-70 is shut down in Hancock County due to a crash involving a semitrailer.

As of 6:30 a.m., the closure extends from Mt. Comfort Road to State Road 9 in Greenfield, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The closure is expected to last until about 7:30 a.m., INDOT says.