Crash closes all lanes of westbound I-70 near Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of westbound I-70 near Greenfield were closed Wednesday morning due to a crash involving a semitruck.
At around 7:45 a.m., police and fire crews were called to an accident on westbound I-70 near the Greenfield exit.
Traffic is blocked on westbound I-70 between State Road 9 and Fortville Pike.
Police shut down all traffic on eastbound I-70 at around 8:30 a.m. so a medical helicopter could access the crash site.
Greenfield police say the westbound lanes should reopen sometime around 9:30 a.m., with eastbound lanes to open before then.