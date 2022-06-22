Local

Crash closes all lanes of westbound I-70 near Greenfield

The scene of a crash on westbound I-70 near Greenfield, Indiana, on June 22, 2022. (Photo provided by INDOT.)
by: Ashley Fowler
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of westbound I-70 near Greenfield were closed Wednesday morning due to a crash involving a semitruck.

At around 7:45 a.m., police and fire crews were called to an accident on westbound I-70 near the Greenfield exit.

Traffic is blocked on westbound I-70 between State Road 9 and Fortville Pike.

Police shut down all traffic on eastbound I-70 at around 8:30 a.m. so a medical helicopter could access the crash site.

Greenfield police say the westbound lanes should reopen sometime around 9:30 a.m., with eastbound lanes to open before then.

Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.