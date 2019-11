MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A crash has closed the eastbound lanes of I-74 near Crawfordsville.

The crash is near the 32.5 mile marker. That’s just west of U.S. 231.

Indiana State Police said a coroner has been called to the scene.

The road is expected to be closed until about 10 a.m.

I-74 MM 32.5 EB near US 231/ mile 33 All lanes closed 2 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) November 18, 2019