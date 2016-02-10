Crash closes I-70 in Henry County during morning commute

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Police confirmed that an accident closed I-70 in Henry County on Wednesday morning.

Police stated that the crash was minor and that the westbound lanes of I-70 were reopened in less than an hour.

Officials set clear expectations that traffic would be slow in the area.

Police said that emergency crews were on the scene of the accident near mile marker 131, and that traffic was backed up through Wayne County on I-70.

Motorists were originally advised to avoid the area and to seek an alternate route during their morning commute.