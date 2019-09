Photo of I-65 crash on 9/30/2019. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Several of lanes of I-65 northbound were closed Monday morning, according to the Indiana State Police.

All northbound lanes of I-65 near 38th Street were closed due to a crash around 6:45 a.m.

Just before 7:30, both northbound lanes were reopened.

The crash involved three vehicles and resulted in minor injuries.

Crews are currently working to cleanup the scene.