Crash closes US 40 near Indianapolis border

A crash on the afternoon of Dec. 3, 2020, closed U.S. 40 between Muessing Street and Carroll Road in Cumberland, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine/Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crash involving an overturned vehicle has closed U.S. 40 near the Marion-Hancock county line, a tweet from an Indiana State Police sergeant says.

The crash happened sometime before 2:06 p.m. on U.S. 40 between Muessing Street and Carroll Road in Cumberland, according to information from Sgt. John Perrine and the Indiana Department of Transportation.

No information was immediately available on any injuries in the crash.

The closure was expected to last through at least 4 p.m., Perrine said. INDOT indicated the road should reopen by 2:30 p.m.