Crash causes single-lane closure along WB I-465 on Indy’s south side

A crash involving a dark-colored sedan and an overturned red vehicle has closed the left lane of westbound I-465 between Keystone and Madison Avenues on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crash has closed the left lane of I-465 between Keystone Avenue and Madison Avenue on the south side of Indianapolis.

A crash at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday involved a dark-colored sedan and a red vehicle that ended up on its roof. Police blocked all interstate traffic for about half an hour, but by 7:20 a.m., all but the left lane had reopened.

The driver of the red vehicle was injured in the accident and will be transported to a hospital, Indiana Department of Transportation dispatchers confirmed.

It’s not clear what led to the crash or what caused the vehicle to overturn.

Westbound traffic is stopped before the I-65 interchange all the way to U.S. 31, while the eastbound lanes of I-465 are jammed from Harding Street to the crash site. Drivers can use I-70 toward Indianapolis International Airport as a detour.

All lanes of westbound I-465 are expected to reopen by 8:30 a.m., according to INDOT.