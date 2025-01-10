20°
Car crashes through house near downtown Indianapolis

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A two-car crash early Friday morning just west of downtown Indianapolis left a gaping hole in the side of a nearby house.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says the crash happened just after 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Street and Belmont Avenue.

Firefighters say the two cars collided, sending one of them into the living room of a nearby two-story house and out the other side.

The house was vacant at the time and no one was hurt.

The IFD Collapse Rescue team assessed the building and found its structural integrity “severely compromised,” according to a Facebook post.

It’s not clear what caused the two cars to collide at the intersection. Indianapolis police are investigating.

Car inside house at 10th & Belmont. (IFD Photo)
