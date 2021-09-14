Local

Crash in school zone kills student, critically injures 2 adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 7-year-old is dead and two adults are in critical condition after being hit in a school zone on the east side Tuesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say the two-vehicle crash occurred in the 5500 block of East Washington Street just after 4 p.m. That is near the intersection of East Washington Street and North Ritter Avenue where IPS George Julian School 57 is located.

The child — identified Wednesday by the Marion County Coroner’s Office as Hannah Crutchfield — was a student at the school.

Police said one of the adults was a crossing guard and the other was Crutchfield’s mother.

All three victims were transported to area hospitals. Crutchfield died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The drivers of the cars stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

Police say Preliminary information suggests drivers of two vehicles were involved in a disturbance while traveling westbound on East Washington Street. One of the vehicles then crashed into a different vehicle traveling southbound through the intersection.

A neighbor who lives near the intersection told News 8 he unfortunately saw something like this coming.

“They should look around and see these 25 mile an hour speed limit signs, they got the flashing lights and they’re supposed to slow down,” Robert Lee Kassing Jr. said. “But some of them don’t they fly through here.”

He says he’s seen several scary situations over the years involving reckless driving in the area. However, he says this one has been the toughest.

“I got two grandkids and I got a daughter, so I feel for the parents, I feel sorry for them. This should have never happened,” Kassing Jr. said.

The school announced Tuesday night it was canceling classes Wednesday.