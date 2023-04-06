Crash kills 21-year-old woman

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon killed one and injured another, Danville Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police say a two-vehicle crash took place off of East U.S. 36 and Park Ridge Drive in Danville, about half an hour west of Indianapolis.

Investigators say the crash killed a 21-year-old woman, and the other driver, a 52-year-old woman, was sent to an Indianapolis hospital to be treated for their injuries.

There were no others involved in the incident. Officers have not determined what caused the crash or released the names of those involved at this time.