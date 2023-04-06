Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Crash kills 21-year-old woman

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon killed one and injured another, Danville Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police say a two-vehicle crash took place off of East U.S. 36 and Park Ridge Drive in Danville, about half an hour west of Indianapolis.

Investigators say the crash killed a 21-year-old woman, and the other driver, a 52-year-old woman, was sent to an Indianapolis hospital to be treated for their injuries.

There were no others involved in the incident. Officers have not determined what caused the crash or released the names of those involved at this time.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Community considers future of Whitcomb school
Education /
Quickley, Grimes lead Knicks past Pacers
Indiana Pacers /
Report details ‘staggering’ church sex abuse in Maryland
National News /
‘Barbie’ stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling hit the road in bubblegum pink
Entertainment /