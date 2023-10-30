Crash kills 3-year-old, puts 2 children, driver in Indianapolis hospitals

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A 3-year-old boy died while two other children and a driver with serious injuries were taken to Indianapolis hospitals after a crash Saturday night after a crash in a rural area, the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office says.

Thomas Ely died in the crash involving only an SUV.

Ely, a 9-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl in the crash were not properly restrained, the sheriff’s office confirmed to News 8 on Monday.

The crash happened about 8:16 p.m. Saturday on Jennings County Road 1000 West south of Jennings County Road 200 North. That’s on the border of Jackson and Jennings counties about 4 miles northeast of the city of Seymour.

Investigators believe Lisa Ely, 45, of Seymour, was northbound on Jennings County Road 1000 West when the 2016 Nissan Rogue she was driving left the road and hit a culvert and then a tree. She was initially taken to Schneck Hospital before being moved to an unnamed Indianapolis hospital for added treatment.

The injured boy and girl, who were not identified in the social media post, were initially taken to Schneck Hospital before being move to Riley Hospital for Children for added treatment.

Investigators were continuing Monday to determine what may have led to the crash. Toxicology results were pending.

The sheriff’s office did not have any updates on the conditions of the children or the driver on Monday.

The crash site is about a 70-minute drive southeast of Indianapolis.