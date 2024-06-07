Crash of sedan, police SUV on I-65 injures 2

The crash of a Whitestown police SUV and a Honda Crosstour sedan happened about 11:30 p.m. June 5, 2024, on I-65 northbound at a point about 2.5 miles north of the State Road 267 exit for Brownsburg and Whitestown. (Provided Photo/Whitestown, Indiana, Metropolitan Police Department)

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A sedan late Wednesday night hit a Whitestown officer’s SUV, injuring both drivers, a police department lieutenant said in a statement Thursday.

Lt. Darrick Deeter, a public information for Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department, says in a statement that the officer, who was not named, was “utilizing an emergency vehicle median turn” about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-65 northbound at a point about 2.5 miles north of the State Road 267 exit for Brownsburg and Whitestown.

The statement said, “The officer was slowing his speed in the median side emergency lane with red/blue lights activated when he was struck to the rear by a silver Honda Crosstour sedan at a high rate of speed.”

Both drivers were taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with what were described as moderate injuries from the crash.

A multiagency team looking into the crash had not completed its investigation by Thursday afternoon, but the statement says alcohol was considered to be a mitigating factor in the crash.

The statement identified the sedan driver as Ever Reyes, of Indianapolis, but did not indicate any arrest had been made by Thursday afternoon.