Crash on EB I-74 near Brownsburg kills 1

A wrecker at the scene of a fatal crash on EB I-74 in Hendricks County on August 14, 2023. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died in a crash early Monday morning on eastbound I-74 near Brownsburg.

At around 2 a.m., Brownsburg Police Department officers were called to a crash on the interstate near Ronald Reagan Parkway.

Indiana Department of Transportation dispatchers confirmed the fatality but it’s unclear if anyone else was hurt.

Police blocked all lanes of EB I-74 between 56th Street and County Road North 1000 East in Brownsburg for more than three hours. By 6 a.m., all eastbound lanes of I-74 were back open.

News 8 has reached out to Brownsburg police for more information.