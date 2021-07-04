Local

Crash on near-east side leaves 1 dead

One person was killed in a crash on the near-east side on July 4, 2021. (WISH photo/Will Shaw)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a crash on the near-east side Sunday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say a semi-trailer was traveling north on North Emerson Avenue when an SUV heading east on East Washington Street failed to stop at the traffic light. This happened around 8:40 a.m.

The SUV was struck by the semi and hit a light pole. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead.

IMPD say speed of the SUV was a factor in the crash and the lights at the intersection will be out for an “extended amount of time.”

No additional information about the victim was immediately available.