Crash on near-east side leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a crash on the near-east side Sunday morning.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say a semi-trailer was traveling north on North Emerson Avenue when an SUV heading east on East Washington Street failed to stop at the traffic light. This happened around 8:40 a.m.
The SUV was struck by the semi and hit a light pole. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead.
IMPD say speed of the SUV was a factor in the crash and the lights at the intersection will be out for an “extended amount of time.”
No additional information about the victim was immediately available.