Crash on State Road 3 in Delaware County kills 1, sends another to hospital

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — One person was killed and another person was sent to the hospital after a crash in Delaware County on Tuesday morning.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call regarding a two-vehicle accident near the 11000 block of North State Road 3 around 7:13 a.m. That is between Muncie and Eaton.

An investigation determined a Nissan Altima traveling northbound crossed the center line and hit a Chevrolet Tahoe heading south head-on, according to police.

Both vehicles only had one person in them.

The driver of the Altima was pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the Tahoe suffered “extensive leg injuries” and was transported to IU Ball Memorial Hospital.