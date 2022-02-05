Local

Crash on State Road 32 east of I-74 in Montgomery County kills 16-year-old boy

CRAWFORSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old boy is dead after a crash involving a semi-trailer on State Road 32 east of Interstate 74 Friday night.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday officers were dispatched to State Road 32 and County Road 550 East at approximately 7:50 p.m. Friday. That is about 5 miles east of Crawfordsville.

A Buck LaCrosse driven by a 16-year-old Crawfordsville boy was on State Road 23 heading east when it crossed the center lane for unknown reasons, according to police. The LaCrosse collided with a semi traveling westbound.

The boy was pronounced dead and the driver of the semi was treated at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville after complaining of pain.

Police say no one else was in either vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says it is not releasing the name of the boy.