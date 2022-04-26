Local

Crash survivor raising awareness for blood donations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Ascension St. Vincent is holding a special patient blood drive in honor of Daewoo “Skooter” Thompson, 20, who survived a car crash in 2021.

Ascension St. Vincent Trauma Medical Director Dr. Lewis Jacobson said Thompson spent 53 days in the hospital and needed a lot of blood to recover.

The crash happened when Thompson was driving on US 31 near Cicero on May 28, 2021.

He and his mom have a big message to share about donating blood, especially right now as blood supply is at dangerously low levels.

The blood drive is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital on 86th Street.

Participants can enter through door one and go downstairs to the Shaefer Rooms D and E across from the cafeteria.

Reservations can be made online.

Walk-ins are welcomed.