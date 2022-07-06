Local

Crashes involving 5 semis close I-65 in Boone County

LATEST: Southbound I-65 reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m.

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — At least two crashes involving semitractor-trailers have closed southbound I-65 and restricted motorists on northbound I-65 on Wednesday afternoon.

Indiana Department of Transportation tweeted shortly before 3 p.m. that southbound I-65 could be closed for through 7 p.m. Shortly after 5 p.m., that reopening estimate was extended to 9 p.m.

Southbound drivers can bail at the Frankfort interchange for State Road 28, head west, then go southbound on U.S. 52, according to News 8 newsgathering partner WIBC.

Northbound drivers can get out at Exit 138 four County Road 1003 east near the Boone County Fairgrounds in Lebanon. State Road 39, also known as Lebanon Street, will get motorist to State Road, which leads back to the interstate.

However, WIBC warns that “Lebanon is a mess.”

Sheriff’s deputies are going from vehicle to vehicle in the backup to make sure motorists are safe. Deputy Wesley Garst told News 8 that any motorists who need immediate help should call 911.

The first crash happened sometime before 1:42 p.m. Wednesday between U.S. 52 and County Road 300 North, according to Indiana Department of Transportation. A traffic camera showed a semitractor-trailer stuck in the median in an area where construction was underway. A public information officer for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says a two-hour delay in both directions is expected as lanes are blocked. No one was hurt in the first crash.

INDOT says the second crash happened sometime before 2:51 p.m. Wednesday between 1-2 miles north of Lebanon, which is between the State Road 47 interchange and Boone County Road 300 North. That crash involved four semitractor-trailers, the INDOT West Central district tweeted. One person received minor injuries.

The crash led to a backup on southbound I-65, an INDOT traffic camera showed. INDOT West Central also tweeted photos of the crash.