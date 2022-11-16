Local

Crashes cause backups on EB and WB I-70 near Mt. Comfort

Backed up traffic on westbound I-70 near Mt. Comfort Road on Nov. 16, 2022. (Provided photo/INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two traffic issues on I-70 near Mt. Comfort — one in the eastbound lanes and one in the westbound lanes — are causing major backups Wednesday morning.

Rollover crash, concrete barrier causing issues on WB I-70

A rollover crash near mile marker 96 has closed all lanes of westbound I-70 near Mt. Comfort Road, says Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine.

The vehicle involved in the rollover crash was loaded onto a tow truck just before 7:30 a.m., but problems persist because a crash in the eastbound lanes pushed a concrete barrier into the lanes of westbound I-70, Perrine says.

“It’s the wall that divides the eastbound lanes and the westbound lanes in the construction zone,” Perrine tells News 8.

The only injuries in the crash were minor, according to Perrine.

Semi crash on EB I-70 backing up traffic

A semitruck is disabled in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Mt. Comfort Road after hitting the concrete barrier that separates westbound and eastbound traffic in the construction zone.

The barrier, now sitting in the westbound lanes, will have to be moved by construction crews, Perrine says.

One lane is open to traffic, but additional lane closures will last for several hours.