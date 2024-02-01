Crawfordsville man dies after crashing vehicle into house

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a house in Crawfordsville on Wednesday evening.

At 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Crawfordsville Police Department and firefighters with the Crawfordsville Fire Department were called to the 1300 block of East Main Street in Crawfordsville in reference to a traffic accident where a vehicle had struck a house. After arriving to the location, officers found a tan 2005 Lincoln Town car that had crashed into the residence, with the front half of the car inside the residence.

The driver of the Lincoln, identified as Roger Hamilton, 75, was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Crawfordsville, where he later died. The house sustained significant damage, but no one was hurt in the incident. Hamilton, who lived in the area of the crash, was believed to have suffered a medical emergency that had incapacitated him when the crash occurred.

The incident is being investigated by the Crawfordsville Police Department, with the assistance of the an accident reconstructionist and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Investigators ask that anyone with information contact Crawfordsville Police Detective Bob Rivers at 765-362-3762 ext. 233.