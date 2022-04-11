Local

Creekside Middle School principal selected to lead Carmel High School

Tim Phares is shown in an undated photo. (Photo Provided/Carmel Clay Schools)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A new principal for Carmel High School has been selected for the fall of this year.

Carmel Clay Schools has named Tim Phares as the next principal of Carmel High School for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

Carmel Clay Schools announced in December the retirement of high school principal Tom Harmas effective at the end of the present school year.

During his 22 years in Carmel Clay Schools, Phares has gained a background as an educator and administrator. He began his career as a kindergarten teacher at Orchard Park Elementary before serving as the assistant principal at Prairie Trace Elementary, then principal at Orchard Park and Towne Meadow.

In 2021, the Indiana Association of School Principals recognized Phares as the District 5 Middle School Principal of the year for his professional accomplishments, qualifications, and leadership.

Superintendent Michael Beresford said that Phares rose to the top of a very competitive pool of applicants.

Phares is a longtime Carmel resident with four children who attend Carmel Clay Schools.

Phares received his education from Indiana Wesleyan University, and Ball State University.

Pending board approval, Phares will begin on July 1.

The next board meeting is set for 7 p.m. April 25.

The Creekside Middle School principal position will be posted immediately for the 2022-2023 school year.