Crew rescues driver of mower that slid into ravine near Eagle Creek dam

Wayne Township Fire crews were called for a rope rescue about 3:45 p.m. June 7, 2022, in the 3700 block of Dandy Trail, Indianapolis. (Photo Provided/Wayne Township Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was injured Tuesday afternoon when the mower he was driving slipped on wet grass and slid down a ravine, the Wayne Township Fire Department says.

The man was not immediately identified. He was taken to a hospital.

Wayne Township Fire crews were called for a rope rescue about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of Dandy Trail. That’s just west of the Eagle Creek dam for Eagle Creek Reservoir.

Eric Bannister, public information officer for the Wayne Township Fire Department, told News 8 that the man was mowing on a slope of wet grass. The mower slid about 25 feet and overturned in a ravine. The area is part of a utility easement for Citizens Energy Group, Banniser said.

He said Indianapolis Fire Department’s rope team pulled the man up from the embankment. The ravine was several thousands of feet from the reservoir, Bannister said.