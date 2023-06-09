Search
Crews battle early morning fire at Indianapolis solar energy company

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters say an overnight fire at a solar energy company on the north side of Indianapolis is now under control.

The Pike Township Fire Department responded at around 1:30 a.m. Friday to a large fire at GRNE Solar. That’s in the 7700 block of Michigan Road, just south of 79th Street.

When fire crews arrived, large flames were shooting through the roof of the building.

Firefighters quickly went inside but had to be pulled back because the roof was at risk of collapsing, the fire department told News 8.

Crews focused their hoses on the outside of the building and brought the flames under control.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

Investigators say they don’t know where or how the fire started

GRNE is a solar energy installer with offices in Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, and Nebraska.

