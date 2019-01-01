Crews from 2 counties battle massive fire at business near Seymour Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Firefighters from two counties fight a fire after 9 p.m. Dec. 31, 2018, at Crane Hill Machine and Fabrication near Seymour, Indiana. (Provided Provided/Jackson County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Firefighters from two counties fight a fire after 9 p.m. Dec. 31, 2018, at Crane Hill Machine and Fabrication near Seymour, Indiana. (Provided Provided/Aubrey Woods/The Tribune) [ + - ] Firefighters from two counties fight a fire after 9 p.m. Dec. 31, 2018, at Crane Hill Machine and Fabrication near Seymour, Indiana. (Provided Provided/Aubrey Woods/The Tribune) [ + - ] Video

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) - Departments from two counties were working Monday night to put out a massive fire involving at least two buildings at a manufacturing, machining and finishing business in Jackson County.

A dispatcher at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said fire crews began arriving at 9 p.m. at Crane Hill Machine and Fabrication. That's off U.S. 50 near East County Road 200 North.

No injuries had been reported as of 10 p.m., although multiple fire departments from Jackson and Bartholomew counties remained on the scene.

The business is halfway between Seymour and Brownstown on U.S. 50. That highway has been shut down so crews can get to and from the fire.

State Fire Marshal Mike White is in route to the scene, officials told The Tribune.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire.