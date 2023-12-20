Crews from 3 departments battle Avon house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crews from three central Indiana fire departments were needed to battle a house fire Tuesday in Avon.

The Avon Fire Department was dispatched early Tuesday afternoon to Lexington Woods, a neighborhood just off East Country Road 1000 South and roughly 2 miles east of Avon High School.

“We were dispatched to a working residence fire early this afternoon. Crew members arrived and quickly began laying hose lines and went to work,” the Avon Fire Department said on Facebook.

Avon firefighters were assisted by crews from the Wayne Township Fire Department and Plainfield Fire Territory.

Everyone inside the house made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.