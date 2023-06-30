Search
Crews from Ohio, Tennessee helping restore AES power

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — AES says crews from Ohio and Tennessee are in Indianapolis to help restore power across the city.

News 8 spoke with Kelly Young, a spokesperson for AES, and says it could take days to reach everyone.

“It’s hard when you look outside now and it’s sunny and beautiful. And people are wondering and frustrated why their power isn’t back on. It takes… it’s a lot of work. our crews, like I said, are working as hard as they can. We just ask that everybody stays patient and just know that we’re out there working hard for you,” Young said.

AES has reported nearly 48,000 homes and businesses still in the dark Friday morning. Outages are more widespread for Duke Energy.

More than 92,000 customers don’t have power from Evansville to Lafayette. Indiana Michigan reports a thousand outages mainly in Munice as of Friday.

