Crews knock down fire in cardboard pile at downtown recycling center

Indianapolis Fire Department was called at 6:17 p.m. Nov. 16, 2023, to the fire at the Waste Management Indianapolis White River Recycling Facility, 200 S. Harding St. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Something in a pile of cardboard was believed to have ignited a fire Thursday night at a downtown recycling facility, its managers told firefighters.

Indianapolis Fire Department was called at 6:17 p.m. Thursday to the fire at the Waste Management Indianapolis White River Recycling Facility, 200 S. Harding St. That’s downtown just southwest of the Indianapolis Zoo.

Crews from Indianapolis and Wayne Township fire departments battled the blaze in a pile of about 15 tons of cardboard that was about 25 feet high, said Capt. Rita Reith of Indianapolis Fire Department in a news release. The cardboard was next to a 30-foot tall structure with four vehicle bays.

No one was hurt in the fire, which was marked under control at 6:46 p.m.

The release says the Waste Management operators believe something within one of the delivered piles of cardboard may have inadvertently caused the fire. Operators were unclear on what exactly it was.

“The fire was contained to the piles of carboard and did not extend into the building. The sprinkler system activated,” the release said.

Video with this story is from Indianapolis Fire Department.