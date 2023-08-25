Firefighters pull vehicle from canal on Indy’s north side

Firefighters stand next to a heavily damaged 3-wheeled slingshot that was pulled from the canal in Indianapolis on Aug. 25, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters brought out heavy equipment Friday morning to pull a vehicle from a canal in Broad Ripple.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was called around 5:30 a.m. to the 300 block of East Westfield Boulevard near Washington Street and found a 3-wheeled Slingshot motorcycle in the water.

Two people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital and reported to be stable, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Public Information Officer Samone Burris told News 8.

After firefighters pulled the motorcycle from the canal, it was loaded onto a truck and taken away from the scene.

IMPD says no other vehicles were involved in the crash.