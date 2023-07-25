Crews rescue woman after IMPD found her hand sticking up from manhole cover

An woman in her 50s was pulled free from a stormwater drain on the afternoon of July 25, 2023, Indianapolis Fire Department said on a social media post. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department via social media)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman in her 50s was pulled free from a stormwater drain Tuesday afternoon, Indianapolis Fire Department said on a social media post.

Two bike patrol officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department saw her hand sticking up through a manhole cover about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Shortridge Road. That’s in a commercial area north of the interchange for Shadeland Avenue and East Washington Street on the city’s east side.

The fire department’s post says it’s unclear how or why she got into the stormwater drain.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to a hospital in good condition to be checked for injuries.

After this story’s publication, Indianapolis Fire Department clarified that the woman was in a stormwater drain, not a sewer.