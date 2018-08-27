Local News

Crews respond to a fatal crash in Shelby County

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 10:32 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 10:33 AM EDT

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) - One person was killed in a fatal crash in Shelby County Monday morning.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, there were three accidents on I-74 EB near the 121 mile marker at approximately 8:15 a.m.

One person was killed one of the accidents, another crash left one person in critical condition. There were transported to Indianapolis via helicopter. In the third accident, there were only minor injuries.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

